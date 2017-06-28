Hong Kong set to play key role in Southeast Asia growth
Ever since China resumed sovereignty over Hong Kong 20 years ago, the mainland has stood fully behind the city and underpinned its prosperity. With the backing of the motherland and facing the world, Hong Kong has become a platform for Southeast Asian nations to expand their markets and seek new development opportunities.
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|togel
|5
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
