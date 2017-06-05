Hong Kong marks 28 years since bloody...

Hong Kong marks 28 years since bloody Tiananmen crackdown

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Thousands of Hong Kongers are expected at a candlelight vigil Sunday for victims of the Chinese government's 1989 brutal military crackdown on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, while Taiwan's president called on Beijing to face up to the history. Hundreds if not thousands of unarmed protesters and onlookers were killed late on June 3 and the early hours of June 4, 1989, after China's communist leaders ordered the military to retake Tiananmen Square from the student-led demonstrators.

