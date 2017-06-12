Hong Kong is being held back by its t...

Hong Kong is being held back by its toxic politics

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: South China Morning Post

Andrew Sheng says an increasingly inward-looking trend is holding back Hong Kong and, unless a wider social consensus is found, it risks being left behind by rising mainland rivals Was it only 20 years ago that we were at the Convention Centre celebrating the return of Hong Kong to China? As a white-gloved PLA soldier unfurled the flag to signal the creation of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on July 1, 1997, I recall wondering what Deng Xiaoping would have thought had he been alive to witness it.

Chicago, IL

