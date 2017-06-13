Hong Kong becomes new member of AIIB

The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said Tuesday that Hong Kong has become a new member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank . The Finance Committee of the Legislative Council approved on May 12, the funding for subscription of 7,651 shares of the AIIB's capital, including 1,530 paid-in shares that are amounting to about 1.2 billion Hong Kong dollars and payable over five years, and 6,121 callable shares.

