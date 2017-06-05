HK must play to its core strengths fo...

HK must play to its core strengths for another 20 years of prosperity

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: South China Morning Post

Tara Joseph says Hong Kong's competitive edge stems from its rule of law and transparency, as well as unique links with mainland China. If allowed to thrive, these would provide great momentum for the next two decades If you are over 40, it may be hard to believe that the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is just around the corner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16) Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,691,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC