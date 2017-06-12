Global Alliance Partners welcomes Aris PrimePartners Asset Management ...

Mr. Giuseppe Giammarino, CEO of Aris PrimePartners Asset Management in Singapore, seen here with Mr. John Steinmetz , Chairman & CEO of Terranova Capital Partners in USA, and Dr. Alfredo Serica , Group CEO of Seal Consulting SA in Switzerland. GAP members can now offer full service to both corporates and individuals, as new member APAM makes available tools and products that were not available before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.