Former HK leader Tung Chee-hwa says 'one country, two systems' undoubtedly a success
The implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong is "undoubtedly" a success, former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa said in a recent interview, while confident in the metropolis's ability to deal with future challenges. Tung was sworn in as the first chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region when Hong Kong returned to C... The implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong is "undoubtedly" a success, former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa said in a recent interview, while confident in the metropolis's ability to deal with future challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|togel
|5
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC