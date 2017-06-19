Former HK leader Tung Chee-hwa says 'one country, two systems' undoubtedly a success

The implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong is "undoubtedly" a success, former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa said in a recent interview, while confident in the metropolis's ability to deal with future challenges. Tung was sworn in as the first chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region when Hong Kong returned to C... The implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong is "undoubtedly" a success, former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa said in a recent interview, while confident in the metropolis's ability to deal with future challenges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.