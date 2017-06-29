Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives ...

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong as protesters arrested

China's President Xi Jinping underlined his commitment to "one country, two systems" as he arrived in Hong Kong to mark two decades of Chinese rule in the former British territory. "For the past 20 years, Hong Kong has always had the strong backing of the central government," Xi said Thursday as he addressed crowds at the city's airport.

Chicago, IL

