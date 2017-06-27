China's Xi to attend Hong Kong handover anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Hong Kong comes at a time when Beijing stands accused of squeezing the city's freedoms AFP/Nicolas ASFOURI BEIJING: President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong this week to celebrate 20 years since the former British colony's return to China, state media confirmed Sunday, a trip that will stoke resentment among pro-democracy activists. It will be Xi's first visit to Hong Kong since the head of the Communist Party became president in 2013.

