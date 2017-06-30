China flexes military muscle in Hong Kong during Xia s 20th-anniversary visit
President Xi Jinping inspected troops based in Hong Kong on Friday as he asserted China's authority over the former British colony, where anti-China sentiment has been on the rise since Beijing took control 20 years ago. Xi rode in an open-top jeep past rows of soldiers lined up on an airstrip on his visit to the People's Liberation Army garrison.
