[Andrew Sheng] Remembering July 1997

Was it only 20 years ago that we were at the Convention Center in Hong Kong celebrating the return of Hong Kong to China on July 1, 1997? The night before, in searing rain that disguised the tears of many colonials, we watched the last Gov. Chris Pattern sail away from Victoria Harbor. The next day, as the impeccably white-gloved Chinese People's Liberation Army soldier unfurled China's national flag to signal the creation of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, I recall thinking what Deng Xiaoping would have thought if he had been alive to witness this event.

