Watch the Trailer for Award-Winning D...

Watch the Trailer for Award-Winning Documentary About Hong Kong Teenage Activist

Monday May 1

Directed by Joe Piscatella, the film offers a portrait of the inspiration Wong has offered to those that have joined the protest for an autonomous Hong Kong, which was given to the Chinese government in 1997 by the United Kingdom. Under his leadership, thousands upon thousands of young people occupied the streets in pro-democracy demonstrations, with some - including Wong - arrested for their participation.

Chicago, IL

