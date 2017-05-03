Watch the Trailer for Award-Winning Documentary About Hong Kong Teenage Activist
Directed by Joe Piscatella, the film offers a portrait of the inspiration Wong has offered to those that have joined the protest for an autonomous Hong Kong, which was given to the Chinese government in 1997 by the United Kingdom. Under his leadership, thousands upon thousands of young people occupied the streets in pro-democracy demonstrations, with some - including Wong - arrested for their participation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|togel
|5
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC