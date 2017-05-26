Top legislature to mark 20th anniversary of Basic Law of HKSAR
China's top legislature will hold a symposium Saturday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region . The symposium will be held at the Great Hall of the People, the general office of the National People's Congress Standing Committee said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|togel
|5
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC