Top legislature to mark 20th anniversary of Basic Law of HKSAR

China's top legislature will hold a symposium Saturday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region . The symposium will be held at the Great Hall of the People, the general office of the National People's Congress Standing Committee said Friday.

