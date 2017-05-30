The organisers said 125,000 people attended last year's June 4 vigil. Photo: Edward Wong

Lee Cheuk-yan says they want to reignite interest among young people in democracy in mainland China after university student unions stayed away last year The organisers of the annual candlelight vigil marking the June 4 Tiananmen Square crackdown have called for more Hongkongers to attend and express their anger at President Xi Jinping before his expected visit to the city in late June. "It is a very important opportunity to tell Xi Jinping that Hong Kong people are very angry at what he has done in both China and Hong Kong ... The suppression of human rights in China and the suppression of democracy in Hong Kong."

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.