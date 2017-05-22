Pro-democracy lawmakers to impeach Ho...

Pro-democracy lawmakers to impeach Hong Kong leader

Friday May 19 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Chief executive Leung Chun-ying in 2014 denied allegations made by an Australian newspaper that he had failed to declare HK$50 million , which he received from Australian engineering company UGL while in office. HONG KONG: Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers announced on Friday they will pursue a bid to impeach the city's outgoing leader after he intervened in a probe into his own acceptance of large undeclared payments from an Australian company.

