Opera Hong Kong sets Rossini's Barber of Seville in '30s Hollywood

Tuesday May 2 Read more: South China Morning Post

Director turns to the theatre of Hollywood musicals for production of Rossini comic opera, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Lauricella, making her Asian debut, relishes the challenge of singing Rosina, gutsy girl in a man's world Rossini's The Barber of Seville may have a predominantly male cast, but that has not put American mezzo-soprano Stephanie Lauricella off taking part in this popular opera. Far from feeling intimidated, the 32-year-old relishes the opportunity to make her character stand out.

