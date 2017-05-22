Louvre treasures on unprecedented dis...

Louvre treasures on unprecedented display in Hong Kong

Friday May 19

"Once in a lifetime" is, for once, not a mere clichA© when used to describe the Inventing Le Louvre exhibition currently on show at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum. That's because, as museum curator Cheng Woon-tong explained, many of the pieces have never been displayed outside the Louvre Museum, and will probably never be displayed in Hong Kong again.

Chicago, IL

