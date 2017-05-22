Louvre treasures on unprecedented display in Hong Kong
"Once in a lifetime" is, for once, not a mere clichA© when used to describe the Inventing Le Louvre exhibition currently on show at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum. That's because, as museum curator Cheng Woon-tong explained, many of the pieces have never been displayed outside the Louvre Museum, and will probably never be displayed in Hong Kong again.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|togel
|5
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
