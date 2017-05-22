Justice chief set for UK to update on...

Justice chief set for UK to update on HK's latest developments

The Standard

Justice Secretary Rimsky Yuen Kwok-keung will visit London and Oxford in the United Kingdom from tomorrow to Friday. He will provide an update on the city's latest developments concerning the rule of law and to enhance exchanges on international legal and dispute resolution services between Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

Chicago, IL

