Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

How can freedom be possible if independent thought is the direct enemy of the government? This ageless contradiction lies at the heart of the schism between communist China and the western-bred populace of Hong Kong, which was promised that its sovereignty would be preserved after the 1997 Handover marking the end of British rule over the territory. Yet the grip of the Chinese Central Government has been tightening around the region ever since, as evidenced by the pro-Beijing Election Committee that selected CY Leung as the current Chief Executive of Hong Kong.

