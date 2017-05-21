Hong Kong students in Beijing mark HK...

Hong Kong students in Beijing mark HK's 20th return anniversary

About 300 colleges students, including those from Hong Kong who study in Beijing and their mainland counterparts, celebrated the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland here Sunday. They also cheered for the anniversary of the Hong Kong Professionals Association Youth Committee, which was founded in 2015.

Chicago, IL

