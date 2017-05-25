Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers in sting
Hong Kong police have arrested 21 Uber drivers for carrying passengers without a proper permit following an undercover operation in the latest setback for the ride-hailing giant AFP/Anthony WALLACE HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for carrying passengers without a proper permit following an undercover operation in the latest setback for the ride-hailing giant. The sting comes as the San Francisco giant has encountered regulatory roadblocks around the world, despite its huge popularity, and after five Uber drivers in the southern Chinese city were found guilty of operating without proper licences in March.
