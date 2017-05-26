Hong Kong iconic tramways unveils new...

Hong Kong iconic tramways unveils new logo

3 hrs ago

The tramways of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region unveiled a new logo and visual identity on Friday for its century-old tramcars, also known as Ding Ding car. The new slogan, "catch a ride, catch a smile" is printed on the front of the tramcar.

Chicago, IL

