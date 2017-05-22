Hong Kong graft arrests add to China-Hong Kong bridge woes

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's anti-graft agency on Tuesday arrested 21 government contractors on suspicion of falsifying test results for the strength of concrete used in a bridge across the Pearl River estuary to southern mainland China. The city's Secretary for Development Eric Ma told reporters the government would inspect the structure of the 30-km long Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge to make sure it was safe.

