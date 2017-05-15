Govt pushing for deeper ties with Hon...

Govt pushing for deeper ties with Hong Kong

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: The Nation

Thai government agencies and the private sector will today meet with private companies from Hong Kong and Shanghai to promote trade and investments as part of China's 'One Belt One Road' initiative aimed at connecting China and the world. The economic forum, to be hosted by the Commerce and Industry ministries, will see more than 300 people participate from Thailand's government agencies, including the Commerce and Industry ministries, the Board of Investment, as well as the business sector from both Thailand and Hong Kong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16) Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,724 • Total comments across all topics: 281,044,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC