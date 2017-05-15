Govt pushing for deeper ties with Hong Kong
Thai government agencies and the private sector will today meet with private companies from Hong Kong and Shanghai to promote trade and investments as part of China's 'One Belt One Road' initiative aimed at connecting China and the world. The economic forum, to be hosted by the Commerce and Industry ministries, will see more than 300 people participate from Thailand's government agencies, including the Commerce and Industry ministries, the Board of Investment, as well as the business sector from both Thailand and Hong Kong.
