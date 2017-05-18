David Su has been appointed Hotel Man...

David Su has been appointed Hotel Manager at citizenM Taipei North Gate, Taiwan

Artyzen Hospitality Group Limited Penthouse 39/F, West Tower, Shun Tak Centre 200 Connaught Road Central Hong Kong, Hong Kong Phone: +852 2859 3111 Fax: +852 2857 7181 Visit Website David Su, who is from Taiwan, has been appointed as hotel Manager for citizenM Taipei North Gate, the first citizenM hotel in Asia, which is scheduled to open in July 2017. He brings with him extensive experience in the hospitality industry in both the US and Taiwan.

