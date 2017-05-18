David Su has been appointed Hotel Manager at citizenM Taipei North Gate, Taiwan
Artyzen Hospitality Group Limited Penthouse 39/F, West Tower, Shun Tak Centre 200 Connaught Road Central Hong Kong, Hong Kong Phone: +852 2859 3111 Fax: +852 2857 7181 Visit Website David Su, who is from Taiwan, has been appointed as hotel Manager for citizenM Taipei North Gate, the first citizenM hotel in Asia, which is scheduled to open in July 2017. He brings with him extensive experience in the hospitality industry in both the US and Taiwan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|togel
|5
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC