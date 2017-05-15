City politicians recall Qian as - low...

City politicians recall Qian as - low-key' and influential

Wednesday May 10 Read more: South China Morning Post

His name might not have dominated the headlines, but Qian A Qichen, the former A vice-premier who died aged 89 on Tuesday, was an influential figure in the transfer of Hong Kong and Macau to Chinese sovereignty. Colourful and sometimes controversial, Qian was a diplomat who displayed skill, tact, and, when required, charm - unexpected from a communist government that was not always comfortable on the world's stage back then.

