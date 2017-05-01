China's Hong Kong SAR boosts cultural...

China's Hong Kong SAR boosts cultural, labor cooperation with Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China signed two documents with Indonesia on Monday to further boost cultural and labor cooperation. The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cultural cooperation as well as a joint statement on labor cooperation, which underlines both sides' commitment to protect Indonesian domestic helpers working in Hong Kong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16) Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC