China's Hong Kong, Australia announce...

China's Hong Kong, Australia announce official launch of FTA negotiation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Australia and China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Tuesday announced the official launch of the Free Trade Agreement negotiation. The announcement was jointly made here by Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Government of the Hong Kong SAR Gregory So Kam-Leung and Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Steven Ciobo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16) Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,273 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC