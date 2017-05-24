China's HK issues Amber Outbound Travel Alert for Britain

In view of the latest situation in Britain, the government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region issued on Wednesday an Amber Outbound Travel Alert for the country. "Residents who plan to visit the United Kingdom or are already there should monitor the situation, exercise caution, attend to personal safety, avoid travelling to places with large gatherings of people and pay attention to advice of the local authorities," a spokesman of the Hong Kong SAR government said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.