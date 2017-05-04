China slams US hearing on Hong Kong a...

China slams US hearing on Hong Kong affairs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Beijing [China], May 5 : China has voiced its opposition to the U.S. Congressional hearing over the implementation of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong, saying the hearing constitutes a blatant interference in Beijing's internal affairs. The U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China conducted a hearing in Washington titled "Will the Hong Kong model survive? An assessment 20 years after the handover."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16) Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,786,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC