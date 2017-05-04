China slams US hearing on Hong Kong affairs

Beijing [China], May 5 : China has voiced its opposition to the U.S. Congressional hearing over the implementation of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong, saying the hearing constitutes a blatant interference in Beijing's internal affairs. The U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China conducted a hearing in Washington titled "Will the Hong Kong model survive? An assessment 20 years after the handover."

