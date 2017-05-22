Cathay Pacific sacks 600 staff in maj...

Cathay Pacific sacks 600 staff in major shakeup

In this file photo taken on March 15, 2017 a Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 passenger aircraft taxis past a stationary plane on the tarmac at the international airport in Hong Kong. AFP / Anthony WALLACE Hong Kong: Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific said Monday it would cut 600 staff as part of a major overhaul to slash costs and repair its bottom line.

Chicago, IL

