Business groups fight to keep pension offset mechanism with new plan
The battle to scrap a controversial arrangement where bosses dip into workers' pension funds for severance and long-service payments is set to continue on Friday, with Hong Kong's five major business chambers proposing to keep the practice but increase the employers' contributions to employee accounts. Currently, employers and employees are each required to contribute an amount equal to 5 per cent of the employee's salary to the employee's Mandatory Provident Fund account, which serves as a pension fund, with a maximum monthly contribution of HK$1,500.
