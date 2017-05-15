British, US musicians arrested in Hon...

British, US musicians arrested in Hong Kong crowdfund return trip

Fans of British, US musicians arrested in Hong Kong raise HK$68,000 to pay for return trip to face immigration officials Crowdfunding drive to cover cost of TTNG and Mylets' return to city to learn whether they face prosecution exceeds HK$50,000 target within 24 hours; fans still split on who to blame for their arrest Fans of the British and American musicians arrested at indie Hong Kong venue Hidden Agenda this month for performing without visas have raised the funds they need to pay for their return to Hong Kong next month, when they'll discover if they will be charged with a criminal offence.

