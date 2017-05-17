BRIEF-China Vanke's Beijing unit in f...

BRIEF-China Vanke's Beijing unit in fund with size of up to 5.4 bln yuan

HONG KONG Hong Kong should focus on developing cybersecurity and payments technology to close the gap with international rivals in fintech and remain relevant as a global financial hub, a government advisory panel said on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

