Bond link-up could debut before July 1

Li Xiaojia, CEO of HKEx, makes a speech during an event of LME Asia Week 2017 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center on Wednesday. PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Chief Executive Li Xiaojia said on Wednesday that he hoped the much-awaited bond trading link between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong could be launched before July 1, as a fitting tribute to the 20th anniversary of the handover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.