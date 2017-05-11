Bond link-up could debut before July 1

Bond link-up could debut before July 1

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: China Daily

Li Xiaojia, CEO of HKEx, makes a speech during an event of LME Asia Week 2017 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center on Wednesday. PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Chief Executive Li Xiaojia said on Wednesday that he hoped the much-awaited bond trading link between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong could be launched before July 1, as a fitting tribute to the 20th anniversary of the handover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16) Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,575 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC