Belt and Road Initiative to bring new opportunities for Hong Kong legal circle: chief executive

9 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Belt and Road Initiative will bring new opportunities for the legal circle in Hong Kong, Leung Chun-ying, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said Friday. The initiative will bring opportunities for the young people in Hong Kong's legal circle just as what the opening-up of the Chinese mainland did to Hong Kong legal professionals over the past 30-odd years, Leung said in a blog published online after he attended the Belt and Road Conference 2017 hosted by the Law Society of Hong Kong.

