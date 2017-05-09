Belt and Road Initiative fits well into world's sustainable development: UN forum

The Belt and Road Initiative, with an emphasis on infrastructure development, "fits well" into the world's pursuit for sustainable economic development, participants at a United Nations forum said here Tuesday. "Since the 2008 global financial crisis, there has been a global emphasis on the importance of infrastructure investment as a way of raising the productivity of economies and driving international trade in a sustainable way," said Chris Heathcote, CEO of Sydney-based Global Infrastructure Hub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.