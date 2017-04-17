Yusuf Yaran has been appointed Direct...

Yusuf Yaran has been appointed Director of Food and Beverage at...

Yusuf Yaran has been appointed Director of Food and Beverage at Shangri-La's Tanjung Aru Resort & Spa in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia Yusuf Yaran has been appointed as Director of Food and Beverage at the Shangri-Las Tanjung Aru Resort & Spa in Kota Kinabolu - Malaysia. He was most recently the Executive Chef in the same property.

Chicago, IL

