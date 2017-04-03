Smooth sailing on the high seas
As one of Asia's premier financial centre, Hong Kong offers shipowners and maritime industry service providers a wide range of key financial and insurance options, facilitating the continued development of the industry A shipowner seeking finance in Hong Kong has a plethora of choices including debt financing from the many international banks with a shipping portfolio, leasing or, in the case of a public company, it may choose to issue shares or bonds. Nigel Anton, Managing Director and Head of Shipping Finance at Standard Chartered Bank Limited, which offers both debt finance and operating lease to its clients, explains why his operation is pleased to have a significant presence in Hong Kong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|togel
|5
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe...
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC