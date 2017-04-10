Louis T Collection 21/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road, Central Hong Kong, Hong Kong Phone: +852 3478 3883 Fax: +852 3478 3880 Visit Website A seasoned hospitality veteran with nearly three decades of experience across three continents and an enthusiasm for the independent hotel movement has been named Louis T Collection's chief operating officer. Shaun Treacy's appointment to the boutique hotel management and building solutions company marks his return to Asia after six years in the United States.

