16 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Louis T Collection 21/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road, Central Hong Kong, Hong Kong Phone: +852 3478 3883 Fax: +852 3478 3880 Visit Website A seasoned hospitality veteran with nearly three decades of experience across three continents and an enthusiasm for the independent hotel movement has been named Louis T Collection's chief operating officer. Shaun Treacy's appointment to the boutique hotel management and building solutions company marks his return to Asia after six years in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Chicago, IL

