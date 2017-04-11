Premier Li grants appointment certifi...

Premier Li grants appointment certificate to incoming HKSAR chief executive

2017-04-11 Xinhuanet

Premier Li Keqiang Tuesday granted the official certificate of appointment to Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, who will take office as the fifth-term chief executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on July 1. He said that the central government would give full support to the chief executive and the SAR government in developing the economy, improving quality of life and enhancing exchanges and cooperation with the mainland. The central government will draw up a plan for the development of a city cluster in the "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area," and establish a bond market connect between the mainland and the HKSAR in 2017.

