Military bands to perform in "International Military Tattoo" in Hong Kong

9 hrs ago

Military bands from China and overseas will perform in the "International Military Tattoo" in Hong Kong in July, according to a press release on Wednesday. The event is one of a series to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Chicago, IL

