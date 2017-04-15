Mainland-HK trade down 1.5 pct in fir...

Mainland-HK trade down 1.5 pct in first two months

Trade between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region totaled 36.6 billion U.S. dollars in the first two months of this year, down 1.5 percent year on year. Statistics from the Ministry of Commerce showed that mainland-Hong Kong trade during the period accounted for 6.5 percent of the mainland's total overseas trade volume.

