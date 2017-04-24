Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong - The City's F...

Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong - The City's First Urban Resort Opens 28 April on Victoria Harbour Front

Set to open on 28 April along the shoreline of Hung Hom Bay on Victoria Harbour is Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong . The new build 16-storey hotel is the first to open on the Kowloon waterfront since 1995 and will inspire lifestyle pursuits with its outdoor living spaces, distinctive dining options, business and meeting services, as well as family activities.

Chicago, IL

