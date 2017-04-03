Hong Kong signs agreements with Portugal and South Africa on...
Hong Kong has signed agreements with Portugal and South Africa for conducting automatic exchange of financial account information in tax matters , a Government spokesman said today . "We have been seeking to expand Hong Kong's AEOI network with our tax treaty partners.
