Hong Kong protester jailed over anti-China clashes

Hong Kong - Hong Kong technician was jailed for four years and nine months on Monday for rioting and arson during anti-China protests last year, in the harshest punishment yet over the unrest.The case is the latest in a slew of legal action against demonstrators and comes soon after new pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam was selected as leader of the semi-autonomous city.

