Hong Kong: No More Mr. Nice Guy?

With the 79-day Occupy Central movement of 2014 and Mongkok riots last year, Hong Kong suffered its most disruptive, violent mass protests in half a century. The orchestrated, well-financed eruptions prompted savvy Hong Kongers to finger not only local "pro-democracy" ringleaders, but also their foreign backers - notably the superpower that has a patent on "color revolutions" and has been trying to contain China for six decades, with ever-growing urgency.

