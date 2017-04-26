Hong Kong investigating imported case...

Hong Kong investigating imported case of Zika virus infection

The Center for Health Protection of Hong Kong is investigating an imported case of Zika virus infection, in which a young woman who has been to South American countries got infected, the health department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said Wednesday. The female patient, aged 31, with good past health, presented with headache, sore throat, nausea and vomiting since Friday and developed generalized skin rash since Sunday.

