Hong Kong heroic firefighter buried with full honors
A funeral with full honors was held Friday for the late principal fireman Yau Siu-ming, who died last month after falling from a cliff in a rescue mission in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region . Yau slipped and fell during an all-night search and rescue operation for two hikers who had been trapped in Ma On Shan Country Park, according to local media.
