Hong Kong fashionista EJ Kim's obsession with K-style
Gothic, street fashion, hip-hop or more classic lines - Korea's designers have global appeal, says Kim, and she is promoting their uniqueness through her pop-up K-Style Lab in Hong Kong Hong Kong-based EJ Kim is a former fashion journalist and luxury communications executive. The author of two books, she is also the creative director and co-founder of K-Style Lab, a boutique featuring established and new generation Korean designers.
