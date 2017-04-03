Hong Kong fashionista EJ Kim's obsess...

Hong Kong fashionista EJ Kim's obsession with K-style

Monday Apr 3

Gothic, street fashion, hip-hop or more classic lines - Korea's designers have global appeal, says Kim, and she is promoting their uniqueness through her pop-up K-Style Lab in Hong Kong Hong Kong-based EJ Kim is a former fashion journalist and luxury communications executive. The author of two books, she is also the creative director and co-founder of K-Style Lab, a boutique featuring established and new generation Korean designers.

Chicago, IL

